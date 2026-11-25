Salina City Commissioners this week approved a tax abatement, and $20 million in bonds for expansion of a senior living community.

Approval for the project at Cedarhurst passed 3-1. Mayor Mike Hoppock recused himself, citing a business conflict involving the property seller.

Cedarhurst, located at 2605 S. Ohio, provides assisted living and specialized memory care for older adults, including those living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia

The lone dissenting vote came from Commissioner Doug Rempp.

“I would be open to a much shorter time period for a tax abatement, but I’m not in favor of the 10-year tax abatement on the project,” he said at the meeting.

The vote regarding the second phase of the Cedarhurst development came the same night residents turned out to protest a proposed mill-levy increase, putting tax relief for a private developer alongside proposed tax increases on residents in the same meeting.

The commissioner’s objection tied directly to that contrast, questioning why the city would extend a decade-long abatement to a private project while facing its own funding gaps elsewhere in the budget.