Cats Begin Stretch Run by Hosting Arizona State

The K-State football team is re3ady for the stretch run as they host Arizona State on Saturday.

Coming off its second bye week of the season, 19th-ranked Kansas State begins its final three-game stretch of the regular season by hosting new Big 12 member Arizona State inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday night, will be shown nationally on ESPN with Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (sidelines) on the call.

Quarterback Avery Johnson is set to make his 11th career start as he has thrown for 1,892 yards and 17 TDs on 153-of-251 aim while adding 391 rushing yards and four scores. He is one of only six players in the country and the only Big 12 quarterback with at least 1,875 passing yards and 375 rushing yards. He is one passing TD shy of tying the K-State sophomore record and entering the overall top-10 list.

Junior running back DJ Giddens has rushed for 995 yards and five touchdowns on 162 carries to go along with 17 receptions for 213 yards and another score. Giddens ranks 12th nationally by averaging 110.6 rushing yards per game, while he is ninth in the nation in scrimmage yards per game (134.2). He is looking to become the fourth player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Kansas State has eight players with 30 or more tackles this season, led by linebacker Austin Romaine, whose 69 tackles are tied for seventh in the Big 12. Senior defensive end Brendan Mott has 9.5 TFLs and 8.0 sacks, the latter ranking 11th in the nation. Five Wildcats have carded an interception this season in Marques Sigle (3), VJ Payne (2), Jacob Parrish, Jack Fabris and Keenan Garber.

Chris Tennant has been true on 14-of-16 field goals, including a 51-yarder with 1:42 left to give the Wildcats a 29-27 win over Kansas. Simon McClannan ranks fourth in the Big 12 by averaging 41.6 yards per punt this season, while his 12 punts that have ended inside the opponent 20-yard line are tied for fifth in the Big 12. Dylan Edwards ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 310 total return yards.

Saturday’s contest will be just the second home game for the Wildcats in a span of 49 days. K-State hosted Oklahoma State on September 28 and Kansas on October 26, while during that time the Wildcats had three road games and two byes.

This weekend’s game against ASU is the first of two-straight home games and the final two home contests of the year.

K-State checks in at No. 20 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 as the Wildcats have been ranked in all 12 AP polls this year.

It is the first time K-State has been ranked in the first 12 AP polls of a season since appearing in all 17 polls in 2014.

K-State has been ranked in the AP Top 25 on 243 occasions since 1993, the most among active Big 12 teams and ranked 22nd nationally.