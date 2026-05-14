New Asst Principal / Athletic Director at Sacred Heart

A new Assistant Principal and Athletic Director will take over at Salina Sacred Heart Jr./Sr. High School for the 2026–2027 school year.

According to Salina Catholic Schools, Kegan Knight joins Sacred Heart after serving as Assistant Athletic Director at Fort Hays State University, where he has played a key role in the day-to-day leadership and operations of one of the premier NCAA Division II athletic departments in the region. In his role, Kegan has overseen event management, fundraising initiatives, athletic operations, transportation logistics, and capital improvement planning while helping support 17 varsity sports programs.

In addition to his administrative work in athletics, Kegan has also served as an adjunct instructor in Health and Human Performance at Fort Hays State University, mentoring and preparing future leaders in the field.

Kegan completed his undergraduate studies at Northeastern State University in Tahllequah, OK while playing baseball for the Riverhawks. He then earned his Master of Science degree in Health and Human Performance with an emphasis in Sport Administration from Fort Hays State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kegan and the Knight family to Sacred Heart,” said John Krajicek. “Kegan brings outstanding organizational leadership, a passion for student activities, and a relationship-centered approach that aligns perfectly with the mission of Sacred Heart. His experience working with coaches, students, families, and community supporters at Fort Hays State will be a tremendous asset to our school.”

Geoff Andrews, Superintendent of Schools for the Catholic Diocese of Salina, noted Knight’s unique combination of leadership experience and commitment to Catholic education.

“Kegan understands the powerful role athletics and activities play in forming young people,” Andrews said. “He is a servant leader who values teamwork, communication, and faith-filled relationships. We are excited for the impact he will have on our students, coaches, and school community.”

Kegan has also remained active in volunteer work with Catholic schools and campus ministry programs at Commeau Catholic Campus Center.

Kegan and his wife, Alicia, who was recently named Assistant Principal at St. Mary’s Grade School in Salina, have four children and look forward to becoming part of the Salina Catholic Schools community.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join Sacred Heart,” Kegan said. “Catholic education and faith-based leadership are deeply important to our family. I look forward to building relationships with students, staff, coaches, and families while supporting the strong tradition of excellence that already exists at Sacred Heart.”