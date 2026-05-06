Burglar Targets Auto Repair Shop

Police are investigating a case in which tools were stolen from an auto repair shop.

According to Salina Police, on Tuesday at about 8:30 AM, officers responded to a business burglary at Virg’s Auto Repair, 900 N. Santa Fe.

Employees advised upon arrival at the business, they observed forced entry had been gained through the back of the building. Once in the building the suspect(s) broke into toolboxes and stole tools which included multiple Milwaukee impact guns, drills and other assorted tools.

Esty loss is approximately $5,000.