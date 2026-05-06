PREP – NCAA Spring Week 7 Recap

The North Central Activities Association has entered the final week of the 2026 spring regular season with the NCAA baseball and softball teams looking to put on the final touches for a hopeful push into the postseason.

Southeast of Saline leads the NCAA baseball standings with a 15-2, 7-1 record, while Sacred Heart is in 2nd place with a 15-7, 9-3 record.

Southeast of Saline leads the NCAA softball standings with a 13-1, 8-0 record while Sacred Heart is in 4th place with a 13-7, 6-4 record.

Here is a look at when each NCAA baseball and softball team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Lyons 16-1, 18-6 on Friday. The Lady Trojans swept Hoisington 5-3, 9-4 on Monday. … The Trojan baseball team split with Lyons on Friday, losing the 1st game 1-0 and winning the 2nd game 4-3. The Trojans swept Republic County 15-0, 16-1 on Monday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Spearville 7-0, 7-0 on Friday. … The Bearcat baseball team split with Sylvan on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 7-6 and winning the 2nd game 5-4. The Bearcats got swept 6-3, 4-2 by Little River on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 20-4, 23-0 by Smoky Valley on Tuesday. The Lady Lions got swept 16-1, 18-6 by Beloit on Friday. … The Lion baseball team split with Smoky Valley on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 12-6 and winning the 2nd game 15-5. The Lions split with Beloit on Friday, winning the 1st game 1-0 and losing the 2nd game 4-3. The Lions swept Pratt-Skyline 15-0, 15-0 on Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 10-0, 7-3 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lady Lions swept Concordia 12-1, 14-5 on Friday. The Lady Lions swept Sylvan 12-3, 14-5 on Monday. … The Lion baseball team got swept 6-4, 11-0 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lions got swept 10-0, 12-1 by Concordia on Friday. The Lions swept Sylvan 7-6, 9-1 on Monday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team swept Plainville 18-12, 22-10 on Tuesday. … The Buff baseball team got swept 15-0, 16-1 by Beloit on Monday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team swept Sylvan 3-1, 6-5 on Thursday. The Lady Knights were swept 16-1, 19-2 by Hays-Thomas More Prep on Monday. … The Knight baseball team swept Sylvan 15-0, 10-0 on Thursday. The Knights were swept 11-1, 10-0 by Hays-Thomas More Prep on Monday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Minneapolis 10-0, 7-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojan swept Smoky Valley 8-1, 9-1 on Thursday. … The Trojan baseball team swept Minneapolis 6-4, 11-0 on Tuesday. The Trojans swept Smoky Valley 7-6, 2-1 on Thursday.