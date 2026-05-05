KDHE to Test For Asbestos at Mall

The Central Mall in Salina will remain closed as state health officials test for asbestos.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment tells KSAL News during a recent inspection of a construction site within the mall in Salina, out of an abundance of caution, KDHE issued a verbal cease and desist order, closing the mall until a Notice of Demolition and asbestos testing are completed.

Once those items are completed, KDHE will make a determination as to whether the mall can reopen and if enforcement is warranted.

Stores are allowed to remain open if they can seal off the entry to the mall, have an exterior entrance and have a separate system for HVAC.