Chiefs Cheerleader, Again

She started dancing in Salina when she was just a toddler. Now, for the second year in a row she’s been selected to be a Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader.

Vannetta Johnson will be a Chiefs Cheerleader for the upcoming 2026 season.

The Chiefs announced the 2026 cheer squad Tuesday afternoon, and Vanetta is among those who will be on the sidelines cheering on the Chiefs, and on the field entertaining the fans, for the upcoming 2026 season.

Vanetta started dancing at Dance Elite in Salina when she was just two-years-old. Once she started dancing she didn’t stop. Vannetta started competing at eight-years-old with Prestige Dance Studio. She also competed with Revolution School of Dance.

While attending Salina South High, Vannetta was a Pepper. After high school Vannetta became a Golden Girl at Johnson County Community College.

Now Vannetta will continue to live her dream, as a cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Photo via Kansas City Chiefs