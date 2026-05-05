Storm Damage Reports Sought

Saline County Emergency Management is asking residents and business owners impacted by last week’s hail storm to report damage to homes, businesses, property, or income.
These reports will help determine whether Saline County qualifies to pursue assistance for homes and small businesses experiencing uninsured loss, or significant economic injury.
To do this, they need in identifying storm damage to your home or business.
Residents and business owners should report:
Home or business damage
Uninsured repair costs
Lost inventory or equipment
Business interruption or reduced income
Debris cleanup needs
Agricultural impacts
Unsafe living conditions or access issues
Other unmet recovery needs
Your report will be reviewed by Emergency Management and partner organizations. They will work to match your needs with available resources and assistance. Recovery support is provided on a case-by-case basis and may take time as we coordinate with multiple organizations.
Reporting damage does not guarantee assistance or create a loan application, but it helps the county show the state what local needs exist.