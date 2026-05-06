Cowboys Split with Chapman on Baseball Diamond

Pictured is Junior, Ethan Evans, images courtesy of Brad Anderson with the Abilene Reflector Chronicle

CHAPMAN: The Abilene Cowboys entered Tuesday in possession of the final playoff spot in the 4A West Standings with 4 games to go. Their opponent, Chapman had an identical record (7-11) and was one spot behind them. On the softball diamond, Chapman swept Abilene (6-3, 4-2).

GAME 1: Chapman 9, Abilene 1 The Irish got a dominant performance from Junior, Bensen Smiley in the victory. Smiley pitched a complete game (7 innings). He scattered 4 hits and gave up just 1 run. Chapman blew open a 2-1 game in the bottom of the 4th with 4 runs. Chapman Senior, Aven Woods added a 2 run homerun the bottom of the 5th, in what was a 3 run inning for the Irish.

GAME 2: Abilene 19, Chapman 7 The Cowboy offense broke out in their game 2 victory over Chapman. Abilene scored 19 runs on 18 hits in the victory.

Notable performances:

Kayden Thrower 4-4, 4 runs & RBI

Jake Bartley 3-3, 2 runs & 3 RBIs

Ethan Evans 4-4, 3 runs & 3 RBIs

Levi Evans 2-3, 3 runs & 2 RBIs

Luke Trower 2-2, 2 runs & 3 RBIs

Junior, Jake Bartley got the start and struck out 6 in 2 1/3 innings of work. Senior, Lane Hoekman, picked up the win, as he gave up no earned runs over the final 2 1/3 innings. Abilene will wrap up the regular season Friday at Wamego. Chapman will travel Wamego Friday before wrapping up the regular season 5/12 at Wamego. At the end of the night Tuesday, Abilene had moved into 14th place while Chapman remained one spot behind them.