BU, BYU, CU and K-State Earn Big 12 Football Weekly Honors

IRVING, Texas – The Colorado duo of Travis Hunter (offensive) and Isaiah Augustave (newcomer), Baylor’s Matt Jones (defensive), BYU’s Will Ferrin (co-special teams) and Kansas State’s Chris Tennant (co-special teams) claimed the Big 12 Conference’s weekly football awards on Monday.

Hunter is the first player in Conference history to win offensive and defensive weekly honors after being named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week in September. Playing in a total of 132 snaps on both sides of the ball in Colorado’s 34-23 win over Cincinnati, Hunter set a career high with 153 yards receiving on nine catches with two touchdowns. He was one of only three players in FBS to average 17 or more yards with at least eight catches in Week Nine. Hunter currently ranks in the top 10 nationally in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

With 12 tackles that included a career-high 10 solo tackles, Jones filled the box score from his linebacker position for the Bears. His performance also included three tackles for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble on the goal line in Baylor’s 38-28 victory over Oklahoma State. Saturday also marked Jones’ fifth game of double-digit tackles this season, which is the most by a Baylor player since 2018. He moved into a tie for seventh place on Baylor’s all-time leaderboard with 34 stops for loss in his career, tying the legendary Mike Singletary. Jones now ranks second on the team with 3.0 sacks this season while leading the Big 12 with 72 total tackles so far in 2024.

Propelling the ground game in the Buffaloes’ win on Saturday, Augustave rushed 22 times for 91 yards and a touchdown, which were the most carries and rushing yards by a CU back this season. The 91 yards were the second-highest total of his career, trailing a 100-yard game at Arkansas last season. The Naples, Florida native has reached the endzone in each of his last three games.

Ferrin connected on all three of his field goals and four extra points in the Cougars’ win at UCF. He also picked up a critical first down in the first quarter on a successful fake field goal, rushing for eight yards to move the chains. Ferrin’s field goals were from 36, 37 and 41 yards, giving the junior his first career three-field goal game.

Tennant connected on two crucial field goals in the fourth quarter versus Kansas, including the game-winning kick from 51 yards out with 1:42 remaining. His final make was the third of his career from over 50 yards. Tennant also converted all three of his extra points in the win and now ranks in the top ten in K-State history in career points.