Big 12 Unveils 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Conference Slate

The Big 12 has released the 2024-25 men’s basketball conference schedule, its first as a 16-team league. Teams will play five Big 12 opponents twice and the other 10 conference opponents once, for a total of 20 Conference games.

Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. Teams will begin Conference play Monday, Dec. 30 and finish the regular season Saturday, March 8. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship will be conducted Tuesday-Saturday, March 11-15 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Finalized details on times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

In its new alignment, the Big 12 boasts nine teams coming off a trip to March Madness, after leading the nation and setting a Conference record with eight bids to the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The Big 12 has finished the season with the nation’s best average NET ranking for four consecutive seasons, cementing its status as the top league in the sport.

New for the 2025 Championship in Kansas City, the Big 12 Basketball All-Access Pass will provide fans the opportunity to purchase the same great seat location, unprecedented access, premium hospitality, and much more. The exclusive experience includes access to guaranteed seat locations through 2031, access to all Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship games throughout the week, brand-new hospitality clubs and amenities with all-inclusive food & beverage and new revenue streams to support each Big 12 school and student athletes.

Big 12 teams will open the regular season Monday, Nov. 4 with non-conference action.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Monday, December 30

Cincinnati at Kansas State

Iowa State at Colorado

TCU at Arizona

Houston at Oklahoma State

Tuesday, December 31

Arizona State at BYU

Utah at Baylor

UCF at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Kansas

Saturday, January 4

Arizona at Cincinnati

BYU at Houston

Colorado at Arizona State

Kansas State at TCU

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Texas Tech at Utah

Baylor at Iowa State

Sunday, January 5

Kansas at UCF

Monday, January 6

TCU at Houston

Tuesday, January 7

Arizona at West Virginia

Utah at Iowa State

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at BYU

Cincinnati at Baylor

Wednesday, January 8

Arizona State at Kansas

Colorado at UCF

Saturday, January 11

BYU at TCU

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Kansas at Cincinnati

Oklahoma State at Utah

Baylor at Arizona State

Houston at Kansas State

UCF at Arizona

Sunday, January 12

West Virginia at Colorado

Tuesday, January 14

Oklahoma State at BYU

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Baylor at Arizona

UCF at Arizona State

Wednesday, January 15

Utah at TCU

Kansas at Iowa State

Cincinnati at Colorado

West Virginia at Houston

Saturday, January 18

Arizona at Texas Tech

Arizona State at Cincinnati

BYU at Utah

Colorado at Oklahoma State

Iowa State at West Virginia

Kansas State at Kansas

Houston at UCF

Sunday, January 19

TCU at Baylor

Tuesday, January 21

Arizona at Oklahoma State

Arizona State at West Virginia

BYU at Colorado

Utah at Houston

Texas Tech at Cincinnati

UCF at Iowa State

Wednesday, January 22

Kansas at TCU

Kansas State at Baylor

Saturday, January 25

Colorado at Arizona

Iowa State at Arizona State

TCU at UCF

Baylor at Utah

Houston at Kansas

West Virginia at Kansas State

Cincinnati at BYU

Sunday, January 26

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Monday, January 27

Iowa State at Arizona

Tuesday, January 28

Arizona State at Colorado

Baylor at BYU

UCF at Kansas

Cincinnati at Utah

Wednesday, January 29

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

TCU at Texas Tech

Houston at West Virginia

Saturday, February 1

Arizona at Arizona State

BYU at UCF

Utah at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Baylor

Kansas State at Iowa State

Texas Tech at Houston

Sunday, February 2

Colorado at TCU

West Virginia at Cincinnati

Monday, February 3

Iowa State at Kansas

Tuesday, February 4

Arizona at BYU

Oklahoma State at Houston

Baylor at Texas Tech

Kansas State at Arizona State

Wednesday, February 5

Colorado at Utah

Cincinnati at UCF

West Virginia at TCU

Saturday, February 8

BYU at Cincinnati

Utah at West Virginia

Kansas at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Arizona

TCU at Iowa State

Houston at Colorado

UCF at Baylor

Sunday, February 9

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

Monday, February 10

Baylor at Houston

Tuesday, February 11

Arizona at Kansas State

BYU at West Virginia

Utah at Cincinnati

Colorado at Kansas

Iowa State at UCF

Wednesday, February 12

Arizona State at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at TCU

Saturday, February 15

Kansas at Utah

Kansas State at BYU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

TCU at Arizona State

Houston at Arizona

West Virginia at Baylor

UCF at Colorado

Cincinnati at Iowa State

Monday, February 17

Arizona at Baylor

Kansas State at Utah

Tuesday, February 18

Texas Tech at TCU

Houston at Arizona State

Kansas at BYU

Colorado at Iowa State

Wednesday, February 19

UCF at Oklahoma State

Cincinnati at West Virginia

Saturday, February 22

BYU at Arizona

Iowa State at Houston

Oklahoma State at Kansas

TCU at Cincinnati

Baylor at Colorado

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Sunday, February 23

Arizona State at Kansas State

Utah at UCF

Monday, February 24

Houston at Texas Tech

Kansas at Colorado

Tuesday, February 25

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

TCU at West Virginia

Baylor at Cincinnati

Wednesday, February 26

BYU at Arizona State

Utah at Arizona

Kansas State at UCF

Saturday, March 1

Arizona at Iowa State

Arizona State at Utah

Texas Tech at Kansas

UCF at TCU

Cincinnati at Houston

West Virginia at BYU

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Sunday, March 2

Colorado at Kansas State

Monday, March 3

Kansas at Houston

Tuesday, March 4

Arizona State at Arizona

BYU at Iowa State

West Virginia at Utah

Baylor at TCU

Wednesday, March 5

Colorado at Texas Tech

Kansas State at Cincinnati

Oklahoma State at UCF