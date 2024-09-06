Big 12 Football Updates – Non-Conference Matchups, Tiebreakers and Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Kickoff Time

Irving, Texas – The Big 12 Conference today announced a variety of updates regarding the 2024 Big 12 Football season:

Non-Conference Matchups

As previously announced, Saturday’s Utah-Baylor matchup will not count as a conference game, due to it being originally scheduled as a non-conference game prior to Utah becoming a member of the Big 12 Conference. The non-conference game status will also apply to next week’s game between Arizona and Kansas State for identical reasons.

Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Tiebreaker Policies

The following steps will be used as the tiebreaker procedures to determine the participants for the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship. If two teams are tied in the Big 12 standings (conference games only), the following steps will be taken until a determination is made:

A – The tied teams will be compared based on their head-to-head record during the season.

B – The tied teams will be compared based on win percentage against all common conference opponents.

C – The tied teams will be compared based on win percentage against the next highest-placed common opponent in the standings (based on the record in all games played within the Conference) proceeding through the standings.

D – The tied teams will be compared based on combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents.

E – The tied teams will be compared based on total number of wins in a 12-game season.

F – The representative will be chosen based on highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team rating score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games.

G – The representative will be chosen by a coin toss.

For the Conference’s complete tiebreaker procedures, including a tie of three or more teams, please click here.

Kickoff Time for Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship

The 2024 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship is scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 7 on ABC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tickets are available exclusively through SeatGeek.