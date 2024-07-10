Big 12 Conference Launches First-Ever Big 12 Alumni Council

LAS VEGAS – Today, the Big 12 Conference announced the formation of the first-ever Big 12 Alumni Council.

Membership of the Big 12 Alumni Council includes:

Arizona Richard Jefferson Arizona Jennie Finch Arizona State Lawrence Guy Arizona State Briann January Baylor Whitney Canion Baylor Robert Griffin III BYU Steve Young BYU Ashley Hatch UCF Tacko Fall UCF Shaquem Griffin Cincinnati Jordan Thompson Cincinnati Kevin Youkilis Colorado Joel Klatt Colorado Shelley Sheetz Houston Andre Ware Houston Natara Holloway Branch Iowa State Ashley Joens Iowa State Georges Niang Kansas Wayne Simien Kansas Lynette Woodard Kansas State Kindred Wesemann Orpin Kansas State Tyler Lockett Oklahoma State Tiffany Bias Patmon Oklahoma State Brandon Weeden TCU Marshall Newhouse TCU Zahna Medley Kindred Texas Tech Cody Campbell Texas Tech Carolyn Thompson Utah Stevenson Sylvester Utah Charmelle Green West Virginia Georgeann Wells West Virginia Mike Gansey

“I’m thrilled to serve on the first-ever Big 12 Alumni Council,” said former BYU QB and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Steve Young. “This is an incredibly exciting time for the Big 12, and I look forward to being a resource for Commissioner Yormark and his team as the Conference continues to thrive.”

“The Big 12 Conference is home to thousands of student-athlete alumni who have had great success on and off the field following their time on campus,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “As we enter into a new chapter as a 16-team league, the insights and perspectives of the Big 12 Alumni Council will be an incredible resource.”

The Big 12 Alumni Council is comprised of 32 former student-athletes from men’s and women’s programs across each Big 12 institution. The Council was created to leverage the experience and expertise of some of the Big 12’s most notable student-athlete alumni as the Conference enters a new era. These alumni will provide guidance and insights surrounding a variety of topics, including brand building, athlete relations, storytelling, digital content and much more.

In turn, each Council member will receive a variety of resources and amenities, including networking access to the Big 12’s Business Advisory Board for professional networking, league support of council member’s community initiatives, media opportunities on behalf of the league and VIP access to all Big 12 Championships and Conference events.

The Council will be overseen by Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and VP of Communications & Strategy Clark Williams. The Council will kick off in August 2024, as the Big 12 officially becomes a 16-team league.