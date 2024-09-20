Big 12 Conference launches “Big 12 Studios”, league’s first-ever 24/7 FAST channel, in partnership with Raycom Sports

September 20, 2024 – CHARLOTTE & DALLAS – Today, the Big 12 Conference and Raycom Sports launched Big 12 Studios, a new programming and content venture designed to expand and enhance the league’s storytelling efforts.

Big 12 Studios will create and deliver original programming and content to fans as a FAST ( F ree A d- S upported T elevision) channel across multiple major platforms, including planned launches on leading platforms early this Fall that will be announced soon, as well as major VOD platforms such as YouTube. Select programming from Big 12 Studios will also air across local TV stations throughout multiple Big 12 Conference markets, which include Gray Media’s Arizona’s Family Sports Network in Phoenix and Tucson, KSMO in Kansas City, and KMYL in Lubbock, Texas.

Big 12 Studios will feature a variety of programming, such as in-game footage, highlights from recent contests, replays of historic Big 12 Conference showdowns, and in-depth expert analysis. Original content will include profiles of current and former Big 12 Conference student-athletes, highlighting their stories on and off the field.

Big 12 Studios will also feature a weekly show, Inside the 12, which will be distributed on air in addition to the FAST channel and VOD platforms such as YouTube. Hosted by Pete Sousa and Madison Hock, this weekly preview show kicks off this fall, focusing on showcasing the upcoming weekend’s full slate of Big 12 football games. Following football season, Inside the 12 will evolve to spotlight and preview additional Big 12 sports.

“We are thrilled to partner with Raycom Sports to launch the league’s first-ever 24/7 channel,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Storytelling is at the forefront of everything we do and is a key part of our narrative and brand building efforts. Through Big 12 Studios, we have the capability to showcase our brand and deliver original programming to fans across the country.”

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to build new platforms with the Big 12 Conference” said Hunter Nickell, Chief Executive Officer of Raycom Sports. “It’s an exciting new chapter for Raycom Sports to bring Big 12 schools, athletes, and stories to their fans wherever they want it.”

The partnership brings Raycom Sports’ 45+ year history in producing and syndicating college sports programming for television, digital and social media platforms together with the Big 12’s powerful brands and championship history. Raycom Sports’ and the Big 12 Conference’s relationship spans back to the 1980s, when Raycom produced games for the Conference during its days as the Big Eight.

Raycom Sports is owned by Gray Media, which is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Gray serves 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

ABOUT BIG 12 CONFERENCE

The Big 12 enters its 29th year as one of the nation’s premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building and instilling an innovative strategy that has resonated across the college athletics landscape. The Conference is composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia. The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is the home of 87 team NCAA national championships, and 764 individual national champions. The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.

ABOUT RAYCOM SPORTS

Raycom Sports, based in Charlotte, N.C., is a national leader in video content production, distribution, sales and marketing and event management with over 40 years of experience and a reputation as a trusted partner. Founded in 1979, the company has produced thousands of live events from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and other top collegiate athletic conferences. In addition, Raycom Sports has produced pre-season games and specials for multiple NFL teams, highlighted by the company’s relationship with the Carolina Panthers. The Raycom Sports digital media team builds and manages the ACC official digital platforms and has launched two 24/7 FAST channel brands; the ACC Digital Network and Origin Sports.