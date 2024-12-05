Bethany’s Ricky Alexander Named to 30 Under 30 Class of ’24

College Sports Communicators has announced that Bethany College’s very own Ricky Alexander has been named to the 30 under 30 class of 2024.

Ricky Alexander has served as the Sports Information Director for Bethany College since 2021 after having worked as an accountant for the college since 2018. Ricky expressed his feelings after being named to this prestigious class: “I am beyond grateful to earn recognition for an award like this. A lot of our work goes unnoticed, so to be recognized as one of the 30 under 30 is a blessing. This award lets me know that I have been seen by my peers in the industry, and I will continue to make them proud while continuously improving my skills!”

Out of the 30 named to the class of 2024, Alexander was only one of two selected from an NAIA institution. Jerod Fox, Assistant AD for Strategic Communications at Kansas City and who also nominated Alexander to be selected had praised him for his “ability to go above and beyond”.

As Sports Information Director, Ricky Alexander oversees all game day operations and statistics for every single sport at Bethany College. His work is much appreciated by everyone at Bethany College due to the amount of effort he puts in to make sure that every single detail is impeccable on game day.

Athletic Director Laura Moreno emphasized this by stating, “We are proud of Ricky for this distinguished honor! Sports Information Directors have tremendous responsibility and workloads; Ricky always puts his best foot forward to give each and every Swedes sport the best coverage possible and goes out of his way to help support and encourage Swedes student-athletes. We are thankful for all he does for Bethany College and our Department of Athletics!”