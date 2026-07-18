Bethany to Honor Six With Alumni Awards

Bethany College will honor six people with Alumni Awards, recognizing alumni and friends whose leadership, service, generosity, and dedication have made a lasting impact on the College and its community. The awards will be presented during Homecoming & Inauguration festivities on October 25, 2026 at a community and alumni brunch.

According to Bethany, the awards celebrate the accomplishments of individuals who exemplify the College’s mission and values through lives of service, leadership, and commitment.

The GOLD Alumni Award recognizes graduates of the last decade whose leadership, service, and engagement reflect the highest ideals of Bethany College. This year’s recipient is Olivia (Fabrizius) Peterson ’13, former president of the Bethany College Alumni Council. Peterson has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to her alma mater through volunteer leadership, alumni engagement, athletic support, student mentoring, and advocacy for the College throughout her community. Her willingness to serve, coupled with her passion for strengthening the Bethany College experience for students and alumni alike, has made a significant and lasting impact on the College. A dedicated ambassador for Bethany, Peterson embodies servant leadership and continues to inspire others through her generosity, enthusiasm, and unwavering loyalty.

The Alumni Award of Merit honors alumni who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment to Bethany College and their communities. This year’s recipient is Warren Olson ‘72. Olson has been a steadfast supporter of Bethany College for many years, particularly through his leadership and organization of the annual Willie Cat Golf Tournament. Through his dedication and countless volunteer hours, the tournament has generated critical scholarship support for Bethany students and expanded access to a Bethany education for future generations. His passion for the College, generosity, and commitment to student success have strengthened Bethany and left an enduring legacy of service.

The Distinguished Graduate Award is presented to alumni whose professional accomplishments, leadership, and service reflect distinction and honor upon Bethany College. This year’s recipient is Linda (Cox) Martin ‘67. Martin has long been recognized as a passionate advocate for Bethany College, particularly in support of music, the arts, and the College’s rich cultural traditions. Her leadership was instrumental in bringing the renowned St. John’s Bible event to campus, creating meaningful opportunities for students, alumni, and community members. Her enduring commitment to preserving and celebrating Bethany’s heritage, coupled with her generous spirit and willingness to serve whenever called upon, has enriched the College community for decades.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes alumni whose lifelong accomplishments and extraordinary service have brought distinction to Bethany College and their communities. The 2026 recipient is Mark Lysell ’74. Lysell’s contributions to Bethany College span generations and reflect a deep and enduring commitment to the institution. Throughout his life, he has championed Bethany students, supported campus traditions, attended countless athletic and College events, and served in leadership capacities that have strengthened the institution. His dedication to both Bethany College and the Lindsborg community has left an indelible mark, making him a highly deserving recipient of the College’s highest alumni honor.

Bethany College is also pleased to present the inaugural Jane Asche Award of Excellence, a new honor recognizing distinguished friends of Bethany College who are not alumni but whose extraordinary service and dedication have made a lasting impact on the institution. Named in honor of longtime Bethany champion Jane Asche, the award celebrates individuals who embody excellence, integrity, loyalty, and an unwavering commitment to Bethany College’s mission and future. Through leadership, generosity, advocacy, and steadfast support, recipients exemplify the very best of the Bethany spirit. The inaugural recipients are:

Derek Lee, an executive at Long McArthur and newly elected member of the Bethany College Board of Trustees, has been a tireless advocate for Bethany College Athletics and a champion of the Viking Field project. Through his generosity, hospitality, and willingness to support College initiatives, students, and athletic programs, he has become an invaluable partner and friend of Bethany College. His leadership and commitment have strengthened relationships across the Bethany community and enhanced opportunities for student-athletes.

Dr. Robert Vogel who has twice answered the call to serve as interim president of Bethany College during pivotal moments in the institution’s history. Through his steady leadership, wisdom, and unwavering dedication, Dr. Vogel helped guide Bethany through challenging periods while providing stability, vision, and hope for the future. His commitment to the College and its mission has left a lasting legacy and positioned Bethany for continued success.

“These recipients represent the very best of Bethany College,” said President Laura Crawley. “Their lives reflect a deep commitment to service, leadership, generosity, and the enduring values that define Bethany. We are honored to celebrate their remarkable contributions and grateful for the lasting impact they continue to have on our students, alumni, and the broader Bethany community.”