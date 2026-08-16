Turnpike Tolls to Increase

The Kansas Turnpike Authority is raising tolls to fund a nearly $500 million investment in infrastructure, facilities, technology and operational improvements across the 236-mile Turnpike system. The plan is guided by a long-term needs assessment and reflects KTA’s commitment to responsibly stewarding a transportation asset that has served Kansas travelers for 70 years.

According to the agency, the long-term investment plan includes projects and initiatives focused on:

Modernizing and preserving roadway infrastructure

Expanding capacity in growing travel corridors

Improving interchanges and system connectivity

Enhancing customer amenities and service areas

Advancing technology and operational systems

Supporting workforce readiness and organizational effectiveness

KTA receives no state or federal tax funding. Revenue generated on the Kansas Turnpike is reinvested directly into maintaining, preserving and improving the system customers use every day.

To support these long-term investments, the KTA Board of Directors approved a three-year annual toll adjustment of three percent for passenger vehicles (1-4 axles) and four percent for commercial vehicles (5+ axles) effective September 1, 2026. This is the first toll adjustment since 2022 and despite the change, KTA continues to provide one of the lowest toll rates in the nation.