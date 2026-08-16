“Meadowlark March” to Honor Veterans, First Responders

A first of its kind event inspired by September 11th is planned at an area trail.

The “Meadowlark March” will travel the Meadowlark Trail, which connects Lindsborg and McPherson. The event will feature a 12.9 mile “ruck march”, and a 2.2-mile family-friendly “reflective walk” along the Meadowlark Trail, honoring the 25th anniversary of the events of September 11, 2001. It’s a fundraiser to honor the healing journey of veterans and first responders.

Inspired by her fully-retired, disabled combat veteran husband, Tiffany Moss is the driving force behind the event. She tells KSAL News proceed will benefit “The Battle Within”, a Kansas-based nonprofit organization that provides mental and behavioral health support, trauma recovery, and specialized healing programs for military veterans, first responders, and frontline medical workers.

The entry fee is $35 for the 12.9 mile ruck march, and $10 for the reflective walk. Moss says all who sign up will get a commemorative t-shirt, and those who participate in the 12.9 mile event will get a warm post-march meal served by American Legion Post 140 in Lindsborg

The “Meadowlark March” is untimed. Participants can walk, run, or “ruck”, but it is meant to be a day of reflection and is not a race.

The “Meadowlark March” is planned of Saturday, September 12th.

_ _ _

Entry Details

Facebook Event Page

Contact