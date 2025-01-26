Bethany Ready For Spring Performances

The Bethany College Music Department is rehearsing and is ready for its spring schedule of musical events, which are free and open to the public.

According to the school, this semester the department continues its tradition of offering a wide variety of performances, from student and faculty recitals to large-scale ensemble concerts. These events provide opportunities for the Lindsborg community and surrounding areas to experience the vibrant cultural and artistic contributions of the college.

Highlights of the semester include guest artist Tony Lu, who will present a recital and lecture, collaborations with Midland and Augustana colleges, and the iconic performances of Handel’s Messiah and Bach’s St. Matthew Passion.

Below is the full schedule of events:

Sunday, January 26, 3:00 p.m. – Messiah Rehearsals Begin, Presser Hall Auditorium

Monday, January 27, 7:30 p.m. – Guest Artist Recital: Tony Lu, Pearson Chapel

Tuesday, January 28, 2:30 p.m. – Post-Tonal Theory Lecture: Tony Lu, Pearson Chapel

Tuesday, January 28, 7:00 p.m. – Bach Passion Rehearsals Begin, Presser Hall Auditorium

Thursday, January 30 – Real Men Sing Festival

Tuesday, February 18, 7:30 p.m. – Faculty Recital: Laura Black, violin, and Tyler Boehmer, organ, Pearson Chapel

Tuesday, February 25, 2:30 p.m. – Department Recital, Pearson Chapel

Friday, March 7, 7:30 p.m. – Joint Choir Concert with Midland University, Bethany Lutheran Church

Tuesday, March 11, 2:30 p.m. – Department Recital, Pearson Chapel

Thursday, March 27, 7:00 p.m. – Joint Choir Concert with Augustana College, Bethany Lutheran Church

Sunday, April 6, 3:00 p.m. – Messiah Dress Rehearsal with Student Soloists, Presser Hall Auditorium

Thursday, April 10, 2:30 p.m. – Messiah Soloists Performance Class, Pearson Chapel

Thursday, April 10, 7:30 p.m. – Messiah Soloists Recital, Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church

Friday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. – Bach’s St. Matthew Passion, Bethany Lutheran Church

Sunday, April 13, 3:00 p.m. – Handel’s Messiah Performance, Presser Hall Auditorium

Monday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. – Band and Orchestra Concert, Presser Hall Auditorium

Tuesday, April 22, 2:30 p.m. – Department Recital, Pearson Chapel

Sunday, April 27, 4:00 p.m. – Choir and Handbell Concert, Bethany Lutheran Church

Bethany College takes pride in fostering a community that celebrates music and the fine arts. These performances showcase the talents of our student musicians, faculty members, and visiting artists while reflecting our commitment to cultural enrichment.

Bethany College, establi