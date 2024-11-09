Bethany Hosts Artificial Intelligence Education Event

Bethany College hosted its annual counselor’s brunch Salina at Yaya’s Euro Bistro, offering nearly 25 local counselors a unique opportunity to explore the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education and career counseling. The event included a presentation by Mark McDonald, Professor of Biology at Bethany College, who led discussions on “Education & Technology: AI in Education & Careers,” examining the complex influence of AI on today’s academic landscape.

McDonald, a Bethany College faculty member since 1996 and an alumnus of the institution, drew on his extensive background in biological sciences and his active role in Bethany’s AI research initiatives.

According to Bethany, the presentation gave attendees valuable insights into AI’s current and future applications in college admissions, student support, and administrative efficiency. McDonald also highlighted ethical considerations, addressing AI integration’s benefits and potential challenges in educational settings.

“We were delighted to bring this essential topic to the forefront at our Wichita-area brunch,” shared Sabrina Wollenberg, Director of Admissions at Bethany College. “As counselors noted in our follow-up discussions, many had not realized the extent of AI’s tools and applications available for education today. This gathering started meaningful conversations about how AI can shape a more supportive, effective learning environment.”

Following McDonald’s presentation, counselors expressed a renewed interest in AI’s potential to enhance educational outcomes. “The AI presentation was amazing,” one counselor shared. “I left with a new perspective on how these tools can positively impact our schools and bridge the gap between high school and college counseling.” Another added, “I came in skeptical, but now I’m walking away with ideas for how AI could support students and educators.”

Bethany College, known for its dedication to innovation and the liberal arts, regularly hosts informational events for educators and counselors, addressing key topics such as mental health, financial aid, and AI’s role in education. Contact Bethany College’s Office of Admissions at [email protected] or 800.826.2281 for more information on future events.