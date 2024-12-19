Beef Takes Center Stage In Grocery Stores This Holiday Season

This year, the Kansas Beef Council (KBC) is combining tradition and technology with a new digital out-of-home advertising campaign designed to connect with shoppers in grocery stores and retail locations. Digital out-of-home advertising is a rapidly growing medium. It uses dynamic, high-impact screens placed in entrances to grocery stores, at meat counters and in protein aisles to engage consumers in real-time as they shop.

With the ability to target specific zip codes and even sections within grocery stores, holiday shoppers will encounter drool-worthy advertisements showcasing delicious roasts, steaks and holiday appetizers. Many of the advertisements also will feature a QR code encouraging consumers to grab recipes or find inspiration for various cuts of beef. By displaying engaging content on strategically placed screens, advertisers can connect with consumers at the point of purchase, ensuring beef stays top-of-mind when it matters most.

The advertising campaign launched right after Thanksgiving and will run through the New Year, aligning perfectly with increased holiday grocery shopping. After the New Year, the messaging will shift to how beef can fuel consumers’ success with their New Year’s resolutions and will be placed in gym and fitness locations across the state and the Kansas City metro area.

While the digital out-of-home advertising efforts are new to KBC, advertising on streaming digital television is not. KBC is amplifying the message that “beef brings us together” this holiday season by delivering holiday-themed commercials that will reach hundreds of thousands of consumers on their smart TVs and YouTube accounts.

These advertisements are just one example of how KBC brings innovation to the table with campaigns that elevate beef in new and exciting ways.