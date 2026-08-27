Beef Council Bringing Back “Tailgater of the Game”

The Kansas Beef Council (KBC) returns to Bill Snyder Family Stadium with the “Tailgater of the Game” program for the 2026 K-State football season. Tailgaters have a chance to win a Pit Boss griddle at the first six home games simply by cooking beef at their tailgate. The program kicks off September 5 ahead of the Wildcats’ home opener against Nicholls State University.

KBC is partnering with K-State Collegiate Cattlewomen (CCW) this year to walk the parking lots with beef swag and entry cards. KBC and CCW representatives will be looking for tailgaters cooking beef burgers, brats, stews, chili and more to enter for a chance to win a tabletop, two-burner Pit Boss griddle, a prize banner and bragging rights. The winner will be announced during the second half.

The six winners will be entered into a season-ending grand prize drawing for a Pit Boss smoker and a pair of suite tickets to the final home game November 21 against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

“There is nothing quite like walking through those lots and smelling beef on the grill,” KBC Executive Director Scott Stebner said. “Beef is already what brings people to the table on game day, and this program lets us celebrate that out loud. Recognizing the tailgates that put beef at the center of their spread is our way of honoring tradition, and we are proud to bring this program back for another season.”

Tailgaters have a chance to win during the first six home football games: September 5, September 12, September 19, October 10, October 17 and November 7.

“Tailgater of the Game” is part of KBC’s efforts to connect fans in fun, memorable ways. By recognizing winners throughout the season, KBC highlights the versatility of beef while celebrating traditions that unite fans and communities.

Follow along to see this season’s winners at @ksbeef on Instagram and visit www.kansasbeef.org for recipe inspiration, cooking tips and more.