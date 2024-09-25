ARIZ, KU & ISU Bring Home Week Four Big 12 Volleyball Awards

Kansas’ Camryn Turner (offensive), Iowa State’s Brooke Stonestreet (defensive) and Arizona’s Avery Scoggins (rookie) collected Big 12 weekly volleyball accolades for the final full week of non-conference play.

Turner tied her career-high with 59 assists in a four-set victory over then-No. 6 Purdue while adding 17 digs. The 2023 Big 12 Setter of the Year had double-doubles in all three matches during the week including 28 assists with 10 digs against now-No. 6 Creighton. The Topeka, Kansas native surpassed the 3,000 career assists mark during the week (3,080) while earning her third career weekly league honor.

Stonestreet led the Conference with 5.89 digs per set during the week. She put up 26 digs against Colgate before posting her first career double-double with 27 digs and a career-high 10 assists against Syracuse to win her fifth career weekly Conference award.

Scoggins recorded 75 assists and led the league with 12.50 assists per set (fourth nationally during the week) to help Arizona sweep the Wildcat Classic while improving to 11-0 on the season. It marks the first time the Wildcats have finished the non-conference slate undefeated since 2009. She notched her third double-double of the season with 38 assists and 10 digs in Arizona’s sweep over North Dakota State. Scoggins is the second Wildcat freshman to win Rookie of the Week this season, joining Carlie Cisneros who earned honors on Sept. 3.

A full list of this season’s weekly award winners can be found here.

Offensive Player of the Week

Camryn Turner, Kansas, S, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Week

Brooke Stonestreet, Iowa State, L, Sr.

Rookie of the Week

Avery Scoggins, Arizona, S, Fr.