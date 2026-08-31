Alleged Threat Lands Man in Jail

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly striking a security guard and threatening to kill him.

According to the Salina police, officers responded to a call at the 100 block of E Mulberry, where a security guard was doing his rounds when one of the businesses reported a man creating a disturbance.

The suspect started trying to enter the building through a locked door. The security guard informed him that the place was closed and he needed to leave.

As the security guard was walking away, the suspect threatened to kill the security guard, so the security guard went to call law enforcement. The suspect then went up to the guard and started striking him. He was not seriously injured. Police were able to locate and apprehend the suspect and booked him into the Saline County Jail.

The suspect is identified to be 52 year old Phetsakone Sayaphouthone. H was booked on charges which could include making criminal threats and battery.