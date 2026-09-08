Alleged Sexual Assault Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting and battering a female acquaintance.

According to Salina Police, on Saturday a female reported two incidents which occurred during the weekend of August 29th. Both occurred at a central Salina home.

The woman advised that a known male, later identified as Clayton Sowers, had intercourse without her consent. She also reported a day later she and Sowers got into an argument when Sowers grabbed her threw her to the ground.

Sowers was located and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include: