Car Crashes During Police Pursuit

Two Teens were injured when a car crashed during a police pursuit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Cadillac CTS was traveling recklessly on rural road in Allen County and being pursued by law enforcement. Near an intersection the driver lost control of the car, causing it to veer off the road to the right before crossing back across and coming to rest off the road to the left.

The driver, 18-year-old Logan Fielding from Junction City, and a 15-year-old female passenger were both transported to the hospital in Iola to be treated for suspected minor injuries. Neither was buckled up.

The crash happened at 11:42 Monday morning 4550 Street and Hawaii Road in Allen County.