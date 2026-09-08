“Intelligent Transportation System” Upgrades Begin

An upgrade of high-tech equipment along highways in multiple areas across Kansas, including in Saline County, begins this week.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation a project to upgrade equipment for the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) along highways in Butler, Crawford, Douglas, Finney, Geary, Harvey, Kingman, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Meade, Osage, Ottawa, Reno, Pratt, Republic, Saline, Seward, Sedgwick and Shawnee counties begins on Tuesday.

Work will take place at over 30 locations along highways across the state.

Key improvements include upgrading traffic sensors, dynamic message signs, closed-circuit cameras and other technology to provide real-time travel information and aid traffic incident management. KDOT ITS operations are coordinated through traffic management centers, KC Scout and WICHway and are integrated with KanDrive.

For more information on ITS, visit: ksdot.gov/about/our-organization/divisions/planning-and-development/intelligent-transportation-systems-its.

During construction at various locations, motorists should anticipate minimal traffic impacts as work will primarily be done off the roadway.

TLS Group Inc., of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is the prime contractor for the $783,000 project, which is scheduled to be completed by July 2027, conditions permitting.

KDOT urges motorists to stay alert, follow posted signs and refrain from hand-held mobile device use in all active work zones.