PREP – NCKL Fall Week 3 Recap

The North Central Kansas League has now fully entered the 2026 fall season as each NCKL team has seen its first fall action in football and volleyball with varying results.

The NCKL went through its first Football Friday this past week as Concordia defeated Abilene 33-0, Wamego defeated Clay Center 35-7 and Chapman defeated Marysville 44-24. Rock Creek defeated Centralia 14-0 in the non-NCKL showdown.

Here is a look at how each NCKL school did in volleyball and football this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team opened its season on Tuesday splitting an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman. The Cowgirls lost the 1st match 2-0 and won the 2nd match 2-0. The Cowgirls hosted Rock Creek, Hays TMP and Smoky Valley in a Quad on Thursday and lost 2-0 against Hays TMP. The Cowgirls defeated Smoky Valley 2-1. … The Cowboy football team opened the season on Friday suffering a 33-0 loss against Concordia.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish split an NCKL doubleheader against Abilene on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-0 and losing the 2nd match 2-0. … The Fighting Irish football team opened the season on Friday earning a 44-24 victory against Marysville.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team will return to the court tonight at Wamego. … The Tiger football team opened the season on Friday suffering a 35-7 loss against Wamego.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team dropped both matches in an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego on Tuesday, losing the opener 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. … The Panther football team opened the season on Friday earning a 33-0 victory against Abilene.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs won the 1st match 2-0 and lost the 2nd match 2-1. … The Bulldog football team opened the season on Friday suffering a 44-24 loss against Chapman.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader against Marysville on Tuesday. Losing the 1st match 2-0 and winning the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Mustangs competed against Hays TMP and Smoky Valley on Thursday in the Abilene Quad and lost 2-0 against Hays TMP. The Lady Mustangs also lost 2-0 against Smoky Valley. … The Mustang football team opened the season on Friday with a 14-0 victory against Rock Creek.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Concordia on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-0 and completing the sweep with a 2-1 victory in the 2nd match. … The Red Raider football team opened the season on Friday earning a 35-7 victory against Clay Center.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 1 0 1 0

Concordia 1 0 1 0

Wamego 1 0 1 0

Rock Creek 0 0 1 0

Abilene 0 1 0 1

Clay Center 0 1 0 1

Marysville 0 1 0 1

Friday, September 4

Concordia 33, Abilene 0

Wamego 35, Clay Center 7

Chapman 44, Marysville 24

Rock Creek 14, Centralia 0

Friday, September 11

Wamego at Abilene

Rock Creek at Chapman

Marysville at Clay Center

Concordia at Beloit

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 2 0 3 4

Clay Center 0 0 6 0

Chapman 0 0 3 2

Rock Creek 0 0 1 2

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 4

Concordia 0 3 0 5