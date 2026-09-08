Labor Day Record High

After Salina set a record high temperature on Labor Day one more day of extreme heat is expected before it cools off a bit.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday’s high of 105 broke the September 7th record of 104 set in 2013.

A heat advisory remains in effect through Tuesday evening.

Chances for showers and storms are expected to increase over the next several days as a cold front moves through the area. This will also bring cooler temperatures to the region, with some areas seeing heat relief by Wednesday and widespread highs in the 80s by Thursday.