Agricultural Youth Exchange Program Accepting Applications

The 2025 Taiwan Agricultural Youth Exchange Program is currently accepting applications from Kansas State University undergraduate students who are interested in agriculture and would like to represent Kansas in a week-long international exchange program in Taiwan from August 8–16, 2025.

According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, up to six K-State undergraduate students will be selected to tour agricultural facilities and businesses in Taiwan to learn more about Taiwanese agriculture and culture. Dr. Dan Moser, Associate Dean of Academic Programs, announced the College of Agriculture will award a $1,000 scholarship to each student selected to participate in the program. Moser stated, “this is a tremendous opportunity for K-State students to experience agriculture on a global level. We are thrilled to support the exchange program and award scholarships to the students participating in the program.”

“The trip to Taiwan was fascinating,” said Corley Becker, a past participant of the exchange program. “Taiwan is a very diverse agricultural country with farmers that strive for success and sustainability. It was very interesting to learn about their farming and business practices. This experience was once in a lifetime, and I was so glad that I was able to visit.”

Beginning in the fall of 2023, a bilateral exchange program was established between Kansas State University and National Chung Hsing University. The program is coordinated by the Kansas Department of Agriculture with the support of Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver.

Exports play an important role in Kansas agriculture. In 2023, Kansas exported $193 million in agricultural products to Taiwan making it the state’s sixth-largest trading partner.

“When the K-State students travel to Taiwan in August, they will return with a better understanding of international agriculture and the role that exports play in their local communities,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, KDA international trade director. “International travel broadens your horizons and will build your confidence to try new things — ultimately, you’ll become more open-minded. It is my hope that every student that has an interest in the program will apply.”

Students from NCHU will travel to Kansas during the spring semester. “When the K-State students host the Taiwan students, they will share experiences that will pave the way for the future,” said Ryan-Numrich. “We have partners that believe in the agricultural exchange program and have worked hard to continue the relationship between the universities. We look forward to hosting students from Taiwan to showcase agriculture in Kansas.”

To be eligible to apply, students must be a currently enrolled undergraduate student in good standing at K-State with a strong agricultural background and a valid U.S. passport, and must be able to pay for some of the airfare costs and meals (approximately $1,500).

Find specific application requirements on the KDA website: agriculture.ks.gov/AgEd. The application deadline is November 15, 2024. For additional information, contact Dana Ladner, KDA outreach and education program manager, at 785-564-6660 or [email protected].