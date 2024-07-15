Agreement Moves River Project Forward

U. S. Senator Jerry Moran, Salina Mayor Bill Longbine and U. S. Army Colonel Travis Rayfield joined forces on Monday to write the next chapter in the Smoky Hill River renewal story.

About 40 citizens gathered on Monday inside the Prescott Room at the Salina Public Library to witness the signing of an agreement between the City of Salina and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The cost sharing accord for the Smoky Hill River project will help kick-start the three phase plan. Jeff Tripe, Section Chief Designer with the Corp explained the scheme going forward.

Officials anticipate the Smoky Hill River will be flowing again in 2030.

Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration major Elements:

Entrance works

Sediment Excavation and Disposal

Channel Shaping

Western Star Dam Replacement

Estimated Project Costs (GI Program)

Cost

Breakdown

$13,705,000 Federal Share

$7,610,000 Non-Federal Share (City of Salina cost)

$21,315,000 Total