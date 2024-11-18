Adventure-Themed Travel Center Plans Salina Location

A travel store chain whose motto is “Adventure’s First Stop” is expanding its footprint with plans to build a location just south of Salina.

Salina City Commissioners paved the way for a Maverik Travel Stop Monday evening, by changing some zoning ordinances to allow land located in the area of Interstate 135 and Water Well Road to be used for commercial development.

Commissioners were told that Maverik has plans to develop nearly 9.5 acres of land in the area. Plans call for a 5,982 square foot convenience store and travel stop. With canopies, and a total of 31 fuel pumps in front of and behind the store, the total development will be 12,000 square feet. Along with the 31 fuel pumps, there will be 50 parking spaces.

Earlier this year Maverik broke ground on a similar project at Garden City, and has a project at Park City.

The adventure-themed convenience store chain is based in Salt Lake City, and with the Kansas projects is now in 14 states. After its acquisition of Kum & Go in 2023, Maverik has a combined presence across more than 840 stores in 21 states, from the Midwest to the West Coast.

Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and values on fuel, drinks, and snacks. Maverik sells exclusive products such as fresh-made gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, cookies, and coffee blends from around the world.

No timetable on the Salina project was given at the meeting Monday evening.

_ _ _

Photo via Maverik

.