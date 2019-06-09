Salina, KS

Advance Button Sales End Tuesday

KSAL StaffJune 9, 2019

As crews this week begin to turn Oakdale Park into an artistic village for the 43rd Anniversary of the Smoky Hill River Festival, patrons will need to rush to area outlets to pick up their $10 festival button.

Admission is by Festival button only-$10 in advance or $15 at the gate; good for all 3 1/2 days. Children 11 and under are free.

Advance button sales will cease at the close of business on Tuesday, June 11th, so buy your Festival button early.

Festival buttons can be purchased in Salina at the Salina Arts & Humanities Office, 211 W. Iron, any Dillons Stores, at all Casey’s Stores, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway, and about 25 other locations around town.

Buttons are also available in about 20 other cities across Kansas. Just look for the ‘Festival Buttons On Sale’ sign. To purchase buttons and/or t-shirts click here or click here for a list of button locations (PDF).

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

