RODRIGUEZ JOINS WOMEN’S SOCCER STAFF

Lindsborg, Kan. – The Bethany College Athletics Department has announced that Alberto “Chato” Rodriguez has joined the Bethany College Women’s Soccer team as an assistant coach.

Newly-named Assistant Coach Alberto Rodriguez: “I’m thrilled to begin my coaching career, especially at such a young age where I can grow in experience, get new connections, and fully engage with the squad both on and off the field. It’s an honor to do what I love and share what I know, especially being that mentor for them to look to for guidance on how to improve not just as players but also as people.”

Rodriguez joins the Bethany Women’s Soccer staff shortly after completing his career playing for the men’s soccer team as a team captain.

Head Coach Shane Taylor on the hiring of Alberto Rodriguez: “We are excited to welcome Alberto “Chato” Rodriguez to our program! Coach Chato brings tremendous experiences in playing and coaching. We can’t wait to get him integrated with our program and our team culture. His professionalism, insight, energy, and relationship building will bring a new perspective that our staff and student-athletes will embrace immediately as we look to compete in conference this year.”

Rodriguez will graduate from Bethany in December with a degree in Sports Management. He has received his Associates Degree in Education and a minor in Ministry while attending Manhattan Christian College.