Update: 2 Stolen Motorcycles Located

A phone call from a friend – helps authorities find a number of stolen motorcycles.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a case involving the theft of five vintage motorcycles took a turn of discovery on Thursday.

Sheriff Soldan reports that a man from Assaria recently traveled to Ottawa County and traded his motorcycle – for a 1942 vintage Harley valued at $50,000. A friend called him after seeing stories online about the stolen bikes, prompting him to call authorities.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies worked in conjunction with Ottawa County to search a farmstead in the 1500 block of Aspen Road where two of the stolen motorcycles were located.

Deputies also found a number of other stolen tools and equipment linked to burglaries that took place in 2023. Authorities continue to try and locate a known male suspect in the case who facilitated the bogus motorcycle trade.

Original Story:

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of five vintage motorcycles.

According to the agency, two properties in Gypsum were recently broken into, and the vintage motorcycles were taken. A 70-year-old man who owned the properties recently discovered that his two locations were broken into after hearing reports from his neighbors.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says one of the properties is in the the 200 block of Spring Street, while the other is in the 400 block of Maple Street.

The thefts happened while the 70-year-old owner was living in Arizona. The last time he had visited the property was on October 1st of last year.

Neighbors who were looking after the property were mowing the area, and stumbled upon a broken door.

The vintage motorcycles at the Spring Street location were three antique Harley Davidsons, including:

A blue 1952 Harley Davidson Panhead valued at $30,000.

A red 1945 Harley Davidson Knucklehead valued at $100,000.

A red 1942 Harley Davidson Knucklehead valued at $50,000.

At the Maple Street location the suspect disassembled a $30,000 1956 Harley Davidson Panhead, leaving it in pieces. A 1973 Harley Davidson Electra Glide valued at $10,000 was stolen.

Total loss and damage is estimated at $220,100.

If you have any knowledge of the case please contact authorities.