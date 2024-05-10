Helping to “Stamp Out Hunger”

Salina letter carriers are joining a nationwide effort to help “Stamp Out Hunger”.

A kickoff event is being held Friday at the Salina Post Office, where food and monetary donations are being accepted.

The main event is Saturday, when carriers will collect non-perishable food donations left by mailboxes and in post offices and deliver them to local community food banks, pantries and shelters.

To donate, just place a box or can of non-perishable food next to your mailbox before your letter carrier delivers mail. The carrier will do the rest.

The timing is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended.

In the 32 years since it began, the food drive has collected nearly two billion pounds of food for struggling residents.

Salina letter carriers are a part of the effort, collecting thousands of pounds of food each year. Food collected in Salina will be donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. Executive Director Karen Couch tells KSAL News the need is great all year.

Nearly 1,500 letter carrier branches in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands are participating.

The “Stamp Out Hunger” effort is the largest single-day food drive in the United States.