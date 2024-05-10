TERRENCE MURPHY NAMED MEN’S ASSISTANT BASKETBALL COACH

LINDSBORG, KAN. – The Bethany College Athletics Department has announced that Terrence Murphy has joined the Bethany College Men’s Basketball team as an assistant coach.

Newly-named Assistant Coach Terrence Murphy on joining the staff: “I am excited to work with Coach Harris and be part of the Bethany family. I think that we can build a great culture on and off the court that leads to academic and athletic excellence with high-character people.”

Murphy joins the Bethany Men’s Basketball staff with an extensive background in coaching basketball overseas. Coach Murphy’s entire coaching career has been centered in Ukraine as his latest stop was being an associate head coach with the BC Kyiv Basket who are a Ukrainian professional basketball club based in Kyiv, the capital and most populated city in Ukraine. Just last year, Coach Murphy’s team finished second in the 2023 Lutsk preseason memorial tournament and finished the season with a 22-10 record. The year prior, his team finished second in the 2022 Hoverla Cup preseason tournament.

Prior to the BC Kyiv Basket, Terrence coached with the MBC Mykolaiv in Mykolaiv, Ukraine as a full-time associate head coach, but their season was interrupted by the Ukraine war in which Coach Murphy and staff ensured safety of their players by evacuating them across the neighboring border.

Other notable achievements for Coach Murphy are a second-place finish in the FIBA U18 European Challengers Tournament as an associate head coach for the Ukrainian Men’s U18 National Team (2021), 2020-21 Ukraine cup Winners as an assistant coach for the BC Budivelnyk in Kyiv, Ukraine, and a total of 13 championships from 2007-2015 with youth teams in the various teams in Ukraine.

Most notably, during his time in Ukraine, Terrence Murphy personally partnered with NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations), churches, and coaches as a FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) staff member to work with Ukrainian refugees and provide humanitarian assistance, concurrently while coaching resulting in him and his wife, Ruth, being awarded official letters of appreciation and medals from the Ukrainian government for assistance provided to Ukraine.

Head Coach Maverick Harris on hiring Coach Murphy: “Really excited about what coach Murphy will bring to our program. His enthusiasm for the culture we are building at Bethany, along with his experience coaching at some of the highest levels in Europe, will be invaluable to the on and off-court success for our guys.”

Coach Harris went on to say, “[Terrence Murphy’s] ability to connect with our guys was evident from the minute he stepped foot on campus, and the energy, intentionality, and overall care to develop the holistic person is going to be something we are going to be proud of.”

Murphy received his Bachelor’s of Business Administration (B.B.A.) in Management while attending Texas A&M University (1991). He went on to earn his Master’s of Education with a concentration in Sports Leadership and Coaching from Michigan State University (2013).

Murphy will reside in the Lindsborg, Kan. area with his wife, Ruth Murphy. They have three adult children and two grandchildren.