KANSAS CITY ROYALS ANNOUNCE CASTING CROWNS CONCERT COMING TO KAUFFMAN STADIUM

The band is expected to play as part of the team’s Faith Night activities Saturday, July 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The Kansas City Royals today announced plans for this year’s Faith Night set to take place at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, July 20.

This year’s event will feature the contemporary Christian rock band Casting Crowns who will perform a live concert following the game.

Since their beginning in 2003, the Grammy-award-winning band Casting Crowns has sold more than 13 million albums. The multi-platinum band has won four AMA’s, two Billboard Music Awards, and has won one Grammy award.

Fans attending the game on Saturday, July 20 will be permitted to stay in the stadium for the post-game concert. The Royals take on the Chicago White Sox starting at 6:10 p.m. with the concert taking place immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Those attending the game may enhance their experience by purchasing field passes to enjoy the concert from the infield.

A limited number of field passes are available to single-game ticket purchasers and Royals season ticket members for $25. Season ticket members will receive communication for a special offer to add field passes to tickets in advance.

To purchase game and field passes, visit www.royals.com/Faith.