Cedarhurst Celebrates Grand Opening.

The Cedarhurst community located off of 2605 S Ohio St, celebrated its grand opening Thursday evening. With a large range of guests and new members of the home attending the event. With food made specially from their state of the art kitchen, the community celebrated its official public display.

According to Executive Director Malissa Holcom, Cedarhurst goals are to supply the elderly the best care and environment for their needs with a focus on creating a home where each person feels loved, valued, supported, and able to live their life to the fullest.

The building itself started construction a year ago last September, which marked the beginning of a cutting edge elderly home. The doors opened on January 15th, gaining a steady crowd of new members.

“One of the main reasons why I think it is important for the community is that We have a true memory care program. Both of my parents suffered from Alzheimer’s.” Says Executive Director Malissa Holcom “Here they can age in place. This is their home, it’s a beautiful environment and they can feel safe here. It doesn’t feel like an institution and they are allowed the services they need in order to maintain a sense of both reality and humanity.”

With specialized staff on hand to accommodate those needs, Cedarhurst supplies many services such as a personalized all-day dining program called “Crafted” with specials and a diverse menu featuring chef-inspired meals.

There’s also a resident-focused life enrichment program tailored to meet the unique interests and preferences of each resident, fostering a sense of purpose and fulfillment in their daily lives.

Included in the cost of rent is also laundry services and various housekeeping services as well as a movie theater, and the many beautiful courtyards and outdoor socializing spaces.

“Our main purpose is to supply the elderly the best environment and care they can get. Here at Cedarhurst, I’m happy to be of that service.” Says Holcom

