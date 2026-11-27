Todd Heitschmidt, court administrator for the 28th Judicial District covering Ottawa and Saline counties, has been named the first-ever recipient of the LEADS Award by the Kansas Association of District Court Clerks and Administrators.

Saline County Court Clerk Teresa Drane nominated Heitschmidt for the honor, highlighting his positive influence on both court operations and the public.

“He has led with encouragement, guidance, discipline, and action,” Drane wrote in her nomination letter. “Todd’s leadership and contribution to the Courts and the people we serve will have a lasting impact for years to come.”

The LEADS Award—which stands for leadership, excellence, achievement, and distinguished service—recognizes an association member who demonstrates dedication to the administration of justice through significant contributions to their court, the association, and the broader judicial community.

Heitschmidt’s career in the Kansas court system spans nearly four decades. He began in 1988 as a court services officer in the 28th Judicial District before moving to the 8th Judicial District in 1997, where he was eventually promoted to chief court services officer. He returned to the 28th Judicial District in 2005 to take on his current role as court administrator.

Reflecting on the milestone, Heitschmidt praised his colleagues and encouraged others interested in public service to consider a career in the judicial branch.

“The judicial branch has great benefits, and you get to work with some of the best people around,” Heitschmidt said. “After 37 years in the courts, 20 of them as a court administrator, I know this was the right choice for me.”

Founded in 1933 with Ford County Court Clerk Susan A. Evans serving as its first president, the Kansas Association of District Court Clerks and Administrators provides education, advocacy, and leadership for court administrators and clerks across the state. Members oversee critical judicial functions, including caseload processing, budgeting, personnel management, and statutory compliance.