Abilene Cowboys Fall 59-55 for First Loss of the Season at Augusta

pictured is Tyler Holloway, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

AUGUSTA 61 ABILENE COWGIRLS 27

AUGUSTA: The Lady Orioles got off to a fast start Friday night and never looked back. Augusta connected on 5 three-pointers in the opening quarter and led 24-3 at the end of the 1st. They would hit on 10 total three-pointers on the night and were up by as much as 36 points (54-18) at the end of the 3rd quarter. With the large lead there was a running clock in the 4th.

Abilene fell to 0-3 with the loss and they were led in scoring for the third straight game by Freshman, Tessa Herrman, who finished with 14 points. Augusta improved to 1-1 with the loss. They opened the season with a 46-40 OT loss at Goddard. The Lady Orioles were led by Senior, Ella Bourm, who totaled 21 points on the night.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 3 12 18 27 (0-3)

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮 24 33 54 61 (1-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 14, Renatta Heintz 5, MaKenna Stover 3, Kit Barbierri 3, Layla Pickerign 2

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮: Ella Bourm 21, Dalaney Ratcliff 10, Emma Bourm 10, Ragan Pfeifer 8, Briar Lichlyter 4, Addie Fleming 4, Chloe Wignall 2, Kaylee Cox 2

AUGUSTA 59 ABILENE COWBOYS 55

AUGUSTA: The Abilene Cowboy basketball team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night. The Senior/Freshman combination of Brody Haskell and Beckham Stoops combined for 11 of their team’s 13 points in the final quarter and came up big down the stretch.

Abilene took a 47-46 lead into the final quarter and led 53-52 with 3:12 to play in the final quarter on a Tyler Holloway buckett. Haskell countered with a three-pointer to give his team a 55-53 advantage with 2:43 remaining. Holloway then tied the game with a shot at 55 with 2:25 to play. The Senior, finished with a career-high 19 points and he scored all 8 of the Cowboy’s points in the 4th. His last basket was the final points of the game for Abilene as Haskell and Stoops put the game away at the line with 4 straight free-throws. Haskell, a Senior returning-starter and the only player back who played significant minutes last season finished with 17 points. Stoops, a Freshman, finished with a game-high 22 points.

Abilene will host undefeated Clay Center on Tuesday, both the Tiger girls and boys are yet to lose this season with sweeps over Riley County, at Beloit and at Marysville. The Cowgirls and Cowboys will then wrap up their games before Christmas with a trip to Wamego on Friday.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 14 30 47 55 (2-1)

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮 11 30 46 59 (2-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tyler Holloway 19, Levi Evans 11, Ian Crump 11, Taygen Funston 6, Kolt Becker 3, Thomas Keener 3, Weston Rock 2

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮: Beckham Stoops 22, Brody Haskell 17, David Sullivan 8, Brice Martin 8, Owen Roberts 2, Brody Chappell 2