Abilene Cowboy Football Looks to Build on Last Season’s Success

Seniors Pictured: Back row: Joe Welsh, Weston Rock, Jaxson Blake, Parker Farr, Devin Alvarez, Tyler Holloway

Front row: Aaron Hartman, Zeke Spivey, Zander Cox, Dominic Holt, Landon Taplin and Colton Teague

The Abilene Cowboy football team had a breakthrough season in 2023, under 5th year Head Coach, Brad Nicks. He inherited a program that had fallen on hard times. The Cowboys went 0-15 in his first two years and entered the 2022 season with 25 consecutive losses. Abilene went 4-5 in 2022 and followed that up with a 7-3 season last year. The 7 wins were the most since 2016. The Cowboys also won their first playoff game since 2015, with a 38-12 victory over Arkansas City. Abilene’s season ended in a 28-21 loss at home to Andover Central. The Jaguars ended up being the State runner-up to St. Thomas Aquinas.

Abilene has been hit hard by graduation this year, with the losses of First Team All NCKL Selections: QB Stocton Timbrook (Cloud County baseball), RB Zach Miller (Cloud County baseball), WR Brax Fisher (Washburn football) along with Sam Whitehair, Keaton Hargrave and Kayden Timm, who earned Honorable Mention. Coach Brad Nicks praised the Seniors stating, “Last year was an amazing year. Although we came up short of where we wanted to get to, that Senior class really led us from a struggling team into a team that set many school records, two home playoff games, and set the bar high for years to come.I think I am most proud of how that team came together last year and truly played for each other every night.”

Despite the losses the cupboard is far from bare for the Cowboys. Abilene welcomes back multiple players with All-League honors. Up front, the Cowboys return First Team All-NCKL, OL Devin Alvarez, who is a 5’11” 240 Senior. He is joined on the line by another returning starter in 6’5” 245 Senior, Tyler Holloway.

One of the strengths for Abilene last season was the depth of the receiving corp. The Cowboys return First Team All-NCKL WR Weston Rock, a 6’1” 175 Senior. Rock last season totaled 52 catches for 596 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 10 touchdowns are the second most receiving touchdowns in a single-season in school history only behind Fisher’s 11 from last year.

Junior, Taygen Funston is also back at receiver. Funston earned HM All-NCKL honors last season. He finished with 29 catches for 470 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Part of the turnaround for the Cowboy football program has been their defense. Abilene gave up 14.3 ppg last season which was 10 less from 2022. The Cowboy defense is head-lined by Seniors Landon Taplin and Joesph Welsh. They both earned HM All-NCKL honors last season but very easily could have been First Team with their outstanding play. Taplin, who is 5’9” 180, finished with a team-high 114.5 tackles, 49 solo, 10 TFL and 2 FR. Welsh finished with 111 tackles, 56 solo, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 3 FR and 3 interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

Abilene also returns two-way standout Heath Hoekman. The 6’0” 215 Junior finished with 74 tackles on defense and had a team-high 13 tackles for a loss. He also rushed and caught a touchdown pass last season. His brother Lane, a 5’7” 150 Junior, is projected to takeover in the backfield at running back for Miller.

Taking over at QB is 5’7” 135 Senior, Aaron Hartman, who has saw action in each of the past two seasons as a back-up. The Cowboys graduated Timbrook at QB, who had the best offensive season in school history for his position. He finished with 2,506 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes.

Abilene will compete once again in the highly competitive NCKL. The biggest news from the league is that it has expanded for the first time in decades with the addition of Rock Creek. The Mustangs are coached by Shane Sieben, who also coaches their baseball team. The Rock Creek baseball team won the 4A State baseball title this year. He also guided the baseball team to state championships in 2015 and 2021. His football team has been good too. Last season they finished 6-4 and won a playoff game.

Clay Center won the league last season with a 9-2, 5-0 record. The Tigers lost in the quarterfinals of the 3A State playoffs 23-21 to eventual champion Cheney. Wamego also figures to be in the mix for a league title. The Red Raiders were a 4A State runner-up two years ago under Salina native, Weston Moody. Last season, Wamego, 9-3, 3-1 last season, lost in the 4A semis to Andover Central 26-7.

Abilene will open the season at Clay Center on September 6. The Cowboys will try to build on last season’s success and continue a new tradition of winning under Brad Nicks.

“We have talked a lot about continuing the tradition that we have built over the last few years,” said Nicks. “We lost 4 three-year starters last year and some other key positions which means this year’s group has to step up and fill those shoes. They had a great off-season and summer participation continued to be very good. This team is excited and has set some great goals for this team to accomplish this year. I am very excited to see how this team comes together this season and what kind of excitement they can bring to our school and community.

An interview with Brad Nicks will air on In The Zone on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL on Friday 9/23 at 5:10 PM. You can follow the Cowboys all season long on AM 1560 KABI, 95.9 FM and kabithegeneral.com.

2024 Abilene Football Schedule

9/6 at Clay Center

9/13 Chapman

9/20 Concordia

9/27 at Rock Creek

10/4 Marysville

10/11 Augusta

10/18 at El Dorado

10/25 at Wamego

11/1 Playoffs