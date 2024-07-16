A Passenger Pleads with Driver to Stop During Police Chase

Salina Police received an unexpected call from the passenger of a vehicle they were chasing.

Yesterday at 7:56pm, a twenty-five minute pursuit started in the 100 block of South 10th, after the driver of a 1994 GMC Suburban, failed to pull over for having an improper tag.

The Suburban fled and hit a top speed of 63 mph. Lt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News, the female passenger of the SUV called 911 saying the driver was not going to stop. Tonniges says the passenger and driver are acquainted.

The driver pulled over in the 400 block of North St and police took 33-year old, Shane McMillin of Salina into custody. The passenger told police she pleaded many times with McMillin to stop.

Police also found a bag of methamphetamine he allegedly threw out the window during the chase.

McMillin is facing multiple charges: