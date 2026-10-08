80 Years of Paramount

Salina’s Paramount Bar will celebrate its 80th anniversary on Friday with an outdoor parking lot party featuring live music, food, and drinks.

All are invited for an evening of performances, highlighted by Just Vinnie, Sunset Sinners and Paramount.

The festivities will kick off with Just Vinnie performing from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by special guest Sunset Sinners from 6 to 8 p.m. Paramount will close out the evening with a performance scheduled from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The community celebration will mark eight decades of Paramount Bar, which has been a part of the local entertainment scene since 1946. With three scheduled performances and an evening dedicated to live music, the anniversary celebration offers an opportunity for the community to come together and mark the bar’s 80-year milestone.