265 Former Big 12 Players on NFL Rosters to Open 2024 Season

IRVING, Texas – The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5 to open the 2024 NFL season that features 265 former student-athletes from Big 12 Conference schools on NFL rosters.

TCU and Utah lead the Big 12 with 29 and 28 players on NFL rosters on opening day as part of a five-team group with 20 or more NFL players or coaches. The Big 12 has two representatives in the head coach ranks in the Chiefs’ Andy Reid (BYU) and the Raiders’ Antonio Pierce (ARIZ).

The season-opening game includes 20 players and a coach who competed at Big 12 institutions, which include Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), Travis Kelce (Cincinnati), head coach Andy Reid (BYU), Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State) for the Chiefs, and Kyle Van Noy (BYU), Josh Jones (Houston) and Marcus Williams (Utah) among others.

