24 Kansas Travels to Austin for Top-25 Showdown vs. #3 Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Two top-25 teams will square off in Austin, Texas this weekend as No. 24 Kansas travels to Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30 to take on No. 3 Texas.

The game will be nationally televised on ABC at 2:30 p.m. CT with Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) on the call for the Jayhawks’ first appearance on ABC since 2019.

With both teams 4-0, it will be the first time that the two teams have faced off while both are ranked. The Kansas-Texas matchup will be the 22nd in program history, with Texas owning the series advantage at 17-4, including a 9-1 advantage in Austin. Kansas won its first game in Austin in program history in 2021, in an overtime thriller that resulted in a Jared Casey 2-point conversion to win, 57-56.

The Jayhawks are 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1914-15. Last week, Kansas outlasted BYU in its Big 12 Conference opener, 38-27, behind two defensive touchdowns from Cobee Bryant (fumble return) and Kenny Logan Jr. (interception return). Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes as the Jayhawks won their Big 12 opener in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-09.

Kansas enters Saturday’s game ranking first nationally in third-down conversion rate (60.5%), while averaging 37.8 points per game. Kansas’ two defensive touchdowns are tied for the third most nationally while their 35 tackles-for-loss is the eighth most in the country.

Texas returns home ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll, after defeating Baylor 38-6 in Waco on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Longhorns are averaging 35.0 points per game while allowing just 12.5. The Longhorns enter Saturday’s game following victories over Baylor (Sept. 23, 38-6), Wyoming (Sept. 16, 31-10), No. 3 Alabama (Sept. 9, 34-24) and Rice (Sept. 2, 37-10).

The Longhorns are led by second year quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has thrown for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns on 72-of-112 passing. Texas’ defense is guided by Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Jaylan Ford, who leads the team with 25 tackles and two interceptions.

Following Kansas’ road test at Texas, the Jayhawks will return home to host UCF on Saturday, Oct. 7. The game will feature two Jayhawks being inducted into the Ring of Honor, as Nick Reid and Tony Sands earn the highest honor bestowed upon Kansas football letterwinners.

Tickets for the upcoming UCF game and the remaining four home games can be purchased here.