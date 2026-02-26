New Kansas Bicycle Maps Now Available

The new 2026-28 Official State Bicycle Map of Kansas is now available.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, whether riding a few miles or cycling across the state, this edition offers a variety of information to help active transportation users plan a short trip or a long ride.

State bicycle maps and educational flyers with bicycle safety tips are free and can be ordered on KDOT’s website at http://www.ksdot.gov/KSBikeMap.

“Rail-Trails and the U.S. Bicycle Route System maps are included in the publication and showcase historic and unique places to visit along these routes,” said KDOT’s Active Transportation Manager Jenny Kramer. “We want residents and visitors alike to experience a few of the many venues and sights Kansas offers by bike while participating in active lifestyles.”

The map features color-coded highways to help riders distinguish traffic levels and varying route widths to show where shoulders are paved and wider than 3 feet. For those wanting to avoid highways, county roads are also shown using the same color coding for traffic ranges and denote whether they are paved or unpaved.

Additional features include:

Rest areas and bike shops

State parks and scenic byways

Hospitals with 24-hour emergency care

Past Biking Across Kansas routes

In addition, details and contact information on the new Kansas Trails Inc. organization are available. According to the group, its mission is to provide the resources, support and community connections needed to make trails across the state accessible and sustainable for everyone.