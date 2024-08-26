2024 KCAC Football Bissell Division Preseason Team Announced

By KWU Athletics Release August 26, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) is proud to announce the 2024 KCAC Football Bissell Division Preseason Team, as voted on by coaches within the Bissell Division. The group consists of four sophomores, ten juniors, and 19 seniors.

Kansas Wesleyan University led the Bissell Division with 11 players earning all-division preseason team honors. Ottawa University was next with seven honorees, followed by the University of Saint Mary with six, Tabor College with five, and Sterling College with four.

Luke Armstrong of Kansas Wesleyan University and Brooks Gardner of Tabor College were honored at multiple positions. Armstrong made the preseason team at the utility player and punt returner spots, while Gardner was honored at both the linebacker and long snapper positions.

A few of the standouts from the Bissell Division Preseason Team are Michael Gazzana and Vincent McTigue of Saint Mary, Josh-King Bradley from Kansas Wesleyan, AJ Hemphill from Ottawa, and Brooks Gardner of Tabor. All five of these players were first team All-KCAC honorees a season ago. (NOTE: Gardner was a first-team honoree at long snapper; he was a second team All-KCAC honoree at linebacker.)

2024 KCAC FOOTBALL BISSELL DIVISION PRESEASON TEAM

OFFENSE

POSITIONNAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSHOMETOWN
QBErick Covington#University of Saint MaryJr.Aurora, Colo.
WRMichael Gazzana*University of Saint MarySo.Las Vegas, Nev.
WRDeonte Hill#Tabor CollegeSr.Temple Hills, Md.
WRRhadarious Lomax-Spivey#Kansas Wesleyan UniversitySr.Aurora, Ill.
WRRyan StuckySterling CollegeJr.Sedgwick, Kan.
RBZarek FewellKansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.Fort Scott, Kan.
RBJordan ClayOttawa UniversitySr.St. Louis, Mo.
RBRJ WebsterUniversity of Saint MarySr.Aurora, Colo.
OLJontrell Casimere#Kansas Wesleyan UniversitySr.Houston, Texas
OLRJ Smith#University of Saint MaryR-Jr.Northport, Ala.
OLDonovan Henry#Ottawa UniversitySr.Jacksonville, Fla.
OLTJ Osa#Ottawa UniversityJr.Junction City, Kan.
OLAiden KendallKansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.Newton, Kan.
OLIan QuiringTabor CollegeSr.Saratoga Springs, Utah
TEIssac GibsonOttawa UniversitySr.Bixby, Okla.
FBArtaveon ShaversKansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.Dallas, Texas
UTLLuke ArmstrongKansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.Carlsbad, Calif.

Luke Armstrong = All-KCAC Honorable Mention as Fullback in 2023

DEFENSE

POSITIONNAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSHOMETOWN
DLJosh King-Bradley*Kansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.Mont Belvieu, Texas
DLFlinders Cameron#Sterling CollegeSr.Canberra, Australia
DLChristian Coggs#Ottawa UniversitySr.Lenexa, Kan.
DLDarriene GibbsTabor CollegeSo.McPherson, Kan.
DLJosh InserraUniversity of Saint MaryR-Jr.Lawrton, Okla.
LBQuatama Massaquoi#Kansas Wesleyan UniversitySr.Pittsburg, Calif.
LBAJ Hemphill*Ottawa UniversitySr.Strasburg, Colo.
LBHunter Pullen^Sterling CollegeSr.Henrietta, Texas
LBBrooks Gardner^Tabor CollegeSr.Hillsboro, Kan.
DBJordan Dupre#Kansas Wesleyan UniversitySr.Little Elm, Texas
DBJulian Urioste#Kansas Wesleyan UniversitySr.Portales, N.M.
DBDexter Walker Jr.#Sterling CollegeSr.Macon, Ga.
DBJayton Alexander#Tabor CollegeSr.McPherson, Kan.

SPECIAL TEAMS

POSITIONNAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSHOMETOWN
PVincent McTigue*University of Saint MarySr.Sparks, Nev.
KTalon Cope#Kansas Wesleyan UniversitySo.Piedmont, Okla.
PRLuke Armstrong#Kansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.Carlsbad, Calif.
KRDe’Anthony Curtis#Ottawa UniversitySo.South Gate, Calif.
LSBrooks Gardner*Tabor CollegeSr.Hillsboro, Kan.

 

* = Indicates All-KCAC 1st Team in 2023
^ = Indicates All-KCAC 2nd Team in 2023
# = Indicates All-KCAC Honorable Mention Team in 2023