2024 KCAC Football Bissell Division Preseason Team Announced

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) is proud to announce the 2024 KCAC Football Bissell Division Preseason Team, as voted on by coaches within the Bissell Division. The group consists of four sophomores, ten juniors, and 19 seniors.

Kansas Wesleyan University led the Bissell Division with 11 players earning all-division preseason team honors. Ottawa University was next with seven honorees, followed by the University of Saint Mary with six, Tabor College with five, and Sterling College with four.

Luke Armstrong of Kansas Wesleyan University and Brooks Gardner of Tabor College were honored at multiple positions. Armstrong made the preseason team at the utility player and punt returner spots, while Gardner was honored at both the linebacker and long snapper positions.

A few of the standouts from the Bissell Division Preseason Team are Michael Gazzana and Vincent McTigue of Saint Mary, Josh-King Bradley from Kansas Wesleyan, AJ Hemphill from Ottawa, and Brooks Gardner of Tabor. All five of these players were first team All-KCAC honorees a season ago. (NOTE: Gardner was a first-team honoree at long snapper; he was a second team All-KCAC honoree at linebacker.)

2024 KCAC FOOTBALL BISSELL DIVISION PRESEASON TEAM OFFENSE

POSITION NAME INSTITUTION CLASS HOMETOWN QB Erick Covington# University of Saint Mary Jr. Aurora, Colo. WR Michael Gazzana* University of Saint Mary So. Las Vegas, Nev. WR Deonte Hill# Tabor College Sr. Temple Hills, Md. WR Rhadarious Lomax-Spivey # Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Aurora, Ill. WR Ryan Stucky Sterling College Jr. Sedgwick, Kan. RB Zarek Fewell Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Fort Scott, Kan. RB Jordan Clay Ottawa University Sr. St. Louis, Mo. RB RJ Webster University of Saint Mary Sr. Aurora, Colo. OL Jontrell Casimere # Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Houston, Texas OL RJ Smith# University of Saint Mary R-Jr. Northport, Ala. OL Donovan Henry# Ottawa University Sr. Jacksonville, Fla. OL TJ Osa# Ottawa University Jr. Junction City, Kan. OL Aiden Kendall Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Newton, Kan. OL Ian Quiring Tabor College Sr. Saratoga Springs, Utah TE Issac Gibson Ottawa University Sr. Bixby, Okla. FB Artaveon Shavers Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Dallas, Texas UTL Luke Armstrong Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Carlsbad, Calif.

Luke Armstrong = All-KCAC Honorable Mention as Fullback in 2023

DEFENSE

POSITION NAME INSTITUTION CLASS HOMETOWN DL Josh King-Bradley * Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Mont Belvieu, Texas DL Flinders Cameron# Sterling College Sr. Canberra, Australia DL Christian Coggs# Ottawa University Sr. Lenexa, Kan. DL Darriene Gibbs Tabor College So. McPherson, Kan. DL Josh Inserra University of Saint Mary R-Jr. Lawrton, Okla. LB Quatama Massaquoi # Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Pittsburg, Calif. LB AJ Hemphill* Ottawa University Sr. Strasburg, Colo. LB Hunter Pullen^ Sterling College Sr. Henrietta, Texas LB Brooks Gardner^ Tabor College Sr. Hillsboro, Kan. DB Jordan Dupre # Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Little Elm, Texas DB Julian Urioste # Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Portales, N.M. DB Dexter Walker Jr.# Sterling College Sr. Macon, Ga. DB Jayton Alexander# Tabor College Sr. McPherson, Kan.

SPECIAL TEAMS

POSITION NAME INSTITUTION CLASS HOMETOWN P Vincent McTigue* University of Saint Mary Sr. Sparks, Nev. K Talon Cope # Kansas Wesleyan University So. Piedmont, Okla. PR Luke Armstrong # Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Carlsbad, Calif. KR De’Anthony Curtis# Ottawa University So. South Gate, Calif. LS Brooks Gardner* Tabor College Sr. Hillsboro, Kan.