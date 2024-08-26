2024 KCAC Football Bissell Division Preseason Team Announced

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) is proud to announce the 2024 KCAC Football Bissell Division Preseason Team, as voted on by coaches within the Bissell Division. The group consists of four sophomores, ten juniors, and 19 seniors.
Kansas Wesleyan University led the Bissell Division with 11 players earning all-division preseason team honors. Ottawa University was next with seven honorees, followed by the University of Saint Mary with six, Tabor College with five, and Sterling College with four.
Luke Armstrong of Kansas Wesleyan University and Brooks Gardner of Tabor College were honored at multiple positions. Armstrong made the preseason team at the utility player and punt returner spots, while Gardner was honored at both the linebacker and long snapper positions.
A few of the standouts from the Bissell Division Preseason Team are Michael Gazzana and Vincent McTigue of Saint Mary, Josh-King Bradley from Kansas Wesleyan, AJ Hemphill from Ottawa, and Brooks Gardner of Tabor. All five of these players were first team All-KCAC honorees a season ago. (NOTE: Gardner was a first-team honoree at long snapper; he was a second team All-KCAC honoree at linebacker.)
2024 KCAC FOOTBALL BISSELL DIVISION PRESEASON TEAM OFFENSE
OFFENSE
|POSITION
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|QB
|Erick Covington#
|University of Saint Mary
|Jr.
|Aurora, Colo.
|WR
|Michael Gazzana*
|University of Saint Mary
|So.
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|WR
|Deonte Hill#
|Tabor College
|Sr.
|Temple Hills, Md.
|WR
|Rhadarious Lomax-Spivey#
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Aurora, Ill.
|WR
|Ryan Stucky
|Sterling College
|Jr.
|Sedgwick, Kan.
|RB
|Zarek Fewell
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Fort Scott, Kan.
|RB
|Jordan Clay
|Ottawa University
|Sr.
|St. Louis, Mo.
|RB
|RJ Webster
|University of Saint Mary
|Sr.
|Aurora, Colo.
|OL
|Jontrell Casimere#
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Houston, Texas
|OL
|RJ Smith#
|University of Saint Mary
|R-Jr.
|Northport, Ala.
|OL
|Donovan Henry#
|Ottawa University
|Sr.
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|OL
|TJ Osa#
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|Junction City, Kan.
|OL
|Aiden Kendall
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Newton, Kan.
|OL
|Ian Quiring
|Tabor College
|Sr.
|Saratoga Springs, Utah
|TE
|Issac Gibson
|Ottawa University
|Sr.
|Bixby, Okla.
|FB
|Artaveon Shavers
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Dallas, Texas
|UTL
|Luke Armstrong
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Carlsbad, Calif.
Luke Armstrong = All-KCAC Honorable Mention as Fullback in 2023
DEFENSE
|POSITION
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|DL
|Josh King-Bradley*
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Mont Belvieu, Texas
|DL
|Flinders Cameron#
|Sterling College
|Sr.
|Canberra, Australia
|DL
|Christian Coggs#
|Ottawa University
|Sr.
|Lenexa, Kan.
|DL
|Darriene Gibbs
|Tabor College
|So.
|McPherson, Kan.
|DL
|Josh Inserra
|University of Saint Mary
|R-Jr.
|Lawrton, Okla.
|LB
|Quatama Massaquoi#
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Pittsburg, Calif.
|LB
|AJ Hemphill*
|Ottawa University
|Sr.
|Strasburg, Colo.
|LB
|Hunter Pullen^
|Sterling College
|Sr.
|Henrietta, Texas
|LB
|Brooks Gardner^
|Tabor College
|Sr.
|Hillsboro, Kan.
|DB
|Jordan Dupre#
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Little Elm, Texas
|DB
|Julian Urioste#
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Portales, N.M.
|DB
|Dexter Walker Jr.#
|Sterling College
|Sr.
|Macon, Ga.
|DB
|Jayton Alexander#
|Tabor College
|Sr.
|McPherson, Kan.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|POSITION
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|P
|Vincent McTigue*
|University of Saint Mary
|Sr.
|Sparks, Nev.
|K
|Talon Cope#
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|So.
|Piedmont, Okla.
|PR
|Luke Armstrong#
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|KR
|De’Anthony Curtis#
|Ottawa University
|So.
|South Gate, Calif.
|LS
|Brooks Gardner*
|Tabor College
|Sr.
|Hillsboro, Kan.
|* = Indicates All-KCAC 1st Team in 2023
|^ = Indicates All-KCAC 2nd Team in 2023
|# = Indicates All-KCAC Honorable Mention Team in 2023