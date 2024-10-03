2024-25 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards & Poll Revealed

The Conference has announced the preseason awards and poll for the 2024-25 Big 12 women’s basketball season. League coaches voted on the awards and poll and were not allowed to vote for their own team.

K-State was selected as the favorite in the league’s preseason poll for the first time in program history while Ayoka Lee is the first Wildcat to be named the Conference’s Preseason Player of the Year since a three-year stretch when Nicole Ohlde earned the honors consecutively (2002-03, 2003-04) followed by Kendra Wecker in 2004-05.

The Wildcats collected 26 wins last year for the first time since the 2002-03 season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Lee is a four-time All-Big 12 First Team selection and the two-time All-America honoree averaged 19.7 points per game and 8.6 rebounds last season.

Baylor’s Aaronette Vonleh and TCU’s Hailey Van Lith were tabbed as the league’s Preseason Co-Newcomers of the Year. It is the sixth consecutive season that BU has had a player collect newcomer honors while Van Lith is TCU’s first newcomer selection.

Vonleh was a Pac-12 All-Conference member for the 2023-2024 season and was named the league’s Co-Most Improved Player during the 2022-23 season. Van Lith is a 2024 Olympics 3X3 bronze medalist and is the only active Division I player who has tallied at least 1,900 career points, 500 rebounds and 350 assists.

Colorado’s Tabitha Betson was chosen as the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year in the Buffaloes’ first year back in the league since the 2010-11 season. The No. 48 ranked player in ESPN’s Top 100 for the class of 2024 is the first CU student-athlete to earn the award since a three-year run of Colorado selections from the 1997-98 season through 1999-2000.

Baylor and K-State have two selections each to the 10-member preseason team while Iowa State’s Audi Crooks, K-State’s Lee and West Virginia’s JJ Quinerly were unanimous honorees.

The 2024-25 season tips off Monday, Nov. 4 with league action set to commence Saturday, Dec. 21 as this year marks the Conference’s first with 16 members. The regular season will be followed by the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, which will take place in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center for the second consecutive season.

The current league members combined to go 8-0 in their first game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament while 15 of the 16 teams finished the 2023-24 season in the top 101 of the NET rankings. Four Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 16 of ESPN’s Women’s Basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25, tied for the most of any league.

2024-25 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

K-State (7), 211 points Iowa State (6), 209 points Baylor (2), 194 points TCU, 185 points West Virginia (1), 184 points Utah, 149 points Arizona, 136 points Kansas, 128 points Colorado, 113 points Texas Tech, 84 points Oklahoma State, 80 points BYU, 59 points Cincinnati, 56 points UCF, 54 points Arizona State, 51 points Houston, 27 points

(first-place votes)

2024-25 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year

Ayoka Lee, K-State

2024-25 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Co-Newcomers of the Year

Aaronette Vonleh, Baylor

Hailey Van Lith, TCU

2024-25 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Freshman of the Year

Tabitha Betson, Colorado

2024-25 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Sarah Andrews, Baylor

Aaronette Vonleh, Baylor

Kaitlin Peterson, UCF

Audi Crooks, Iowa State*

S’Mya Nichols, Kansas

Ayoka Lee, K-State*

Serena Sundell, K-State

Hailey Van Lith, TCU

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia*

*Indicates unanimous selection. Players are sorted alphabetically by school.