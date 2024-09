2024-25 Big 12 Women’s Basketball League Schedule Unveiled

The Conference schedule for the 2024-25 Big 12 women’s basketball season has been announced.

This season marks the first for the Conference with 16 members as Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will make their Big 12 debuts while Colorado rejoins the league.

Teams will play three opponents home and away while facing six teams only at home and six opponents only on the road for a total of 18 Conference games. Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.

League play begins Saturday, Dec. 21 with six games and concludes Sunday, March 2. The regular season will be followed by the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, which will take place in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center for the second consecutive season.

The current league members combined to go 8-0 in their first game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament while 15 of the 16 teams finished the 2023-24 season in the top 101 of the NET rankings. Four Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 16 of ESPN’s Women’s Basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25, tied for the most of any league.

All dates are subject to change and complete television designations will be released at a later date.

2024-25 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule (Downloadable PDF)

Saturday, December 21

Arizona at BYU

Arizona State at Utah

Baylor at Kansas

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

TCU at UCF

West Virginia at Colorado

Sunday, December 22

Cincinnati at K-State

Houston at Texas Tech

Tuesday, December 31

Utah at Arizona

Wednesday, January 1

BYU at Cincinnati

Colorado at TCU

Kansas at Iowa State

K-State at Houston

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Texas Tech at Arizona State

UCF at West Virginia

Saturday, January 4

Arizona at UCF

Arizona State at Houston

BYU at West Virginia

Cincinnati at TCU

Colorado at Baylor

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at K-State

Sunday, January 5

Utah at Iowa State

Tuesday, January 7

TCU at Kansas

Wednesday, January 8

Baylor at Arizona

UCF at Colorado

Iowa State at Arizona State

Houston at BYU

K-State at Utah

Oklahoma State at Cincinnati

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Saturday, January 11

Baylor at Arizona State

Cincinnati at UCF

Iowa State at Arizona

Houston at Utah

Kansas at Colorado

K-State at BYU

TCU at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Tuesday, January 14

UCF at TCU

Oklahoma State at Houston

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Utah at Baylor

Wednesday, January 15

Colorado at West Virginia

Thursday, January 16

Arizona at K-State

Arizona State at Kansas

Friday, January 17

Houston at Baylor

Utah at TCU

Saturday, January 18

BYU at Texas Tech

Colorado at Cincinnati

Oklahoma State at UCF

Sunday, January 19

Arizona at Kansas

Arizona State at K-State

Iowa State at West Virginia

Wednesday, January 22

BYU at Iowa State

Cincinnati at Arizona

Kansas at Utah

TCU at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at Houston

West Virginia at Arizona State

Saturday, January 25

UCF at Iowa State

Cincinnati at Arizona State

Kansas at Houston

K-State at Colorado

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Utah at BYU

West Virginia at Arizona

Sunday, January 26

Baylor at TCU

Wednesday, January 29

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

Baylor at UCF

Houston at Cincinnati

Colorado at BYU

Texas Tech at Kansas

Thursday, January 30

Iowa State at K-State

Friday, January 31

Arizona at Utah

Saturday, February 1

BYU at Arizona State

Houston at UCF

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Texas Tech at Colorado

Sunday, February 2

Cincinnati at Baylor

K-State at Kansas

TCU at Iowa State

Wednesday, February 5

Arizona at Colorado

Baylor at Houston

UCF at BYU

Iowa State at Cincinnati

Kansas at West Virginia

TCU at K-State

Utah at Texas Tech

Saturday, February 8

Arizona State at Arizona

BYU at Baylor

UCF at Utah

Colorado at Iowa State

Kansas at Cincinnati

K-State at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at TCU

West Virginia at Houston

Tuesday, February 11

BYU at TCU

West Virginia at Baylor

Wednesday, February 12

Arizona at Oklahoma State

Arizona State at UCF

Colorado at Utah

K-State at Cincinnati

Saturday, February 15

Baylor at Texas Tech

UCF at K-State

Cincinnati at West Virginia

Iowa State at Kansas

Houston at Colorado

Oklahoma State at BYU

Utah at Arizona State

Sunday, February 16

TCU at Arizona

Monday, February 17

K-State at West Virginia

Tuesday, February 18

UCF at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Utah

Wednesday, February 19

Baylor at Colorado

BYU at Arizona

Cincinnati at Texas Tech

Houston at Iowa State

TCU at Arizona State

Saturday, February 22

Arizona at Houston

Arizona State at BYU

Colorado at Oklahoma State

Iowa State at Baylor

Kansas at K-State

Texas Tech at UCF

Sunday, February 23

Utah at Cincinnati

West Virginia at TCU

Monday, February 24

Baylor at K-State

Tuesday, February 25

Iowa State at UCF

Kansas at BYU

Texas Tech at Arizona

Wednesday, February 26

Arizona State at Colorado

Cincinnati at Oklahoma State

Houston at TCU

Utah at West Virginia

Saturday, March 1

Arizona at Arizona State

BYU at Utah

Colorado at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Cincinnati